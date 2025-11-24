Popular Drive-Through Christmas Light Show Postponed This Year by Santa Maria Elks

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria Elks Recreation has announced its popular annual "Christmas in the Country" drive-through light show will not take place this year.

In an online post, Santa Maria Elks Recreation said the event will take a short break this year, but plans are to return next year and be "brighter and more festive than ever."

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas in the Country quickly turned into a favorite holiday tradition for families in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities.

Held on the 107-acre Elks Event Center property, the home site of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, Christmas in the Country features dozens of lighted displays created individually by local businesses, clubs, schools, organizations, families, and other groups.

Similar to the Elks Rodeo held in late-May/early June, all of the proceeds generated through the sale of tickets benefits the community, helping provide funding to different programs, activities and projects, especially for the youth in the Santa Maria Valley.

