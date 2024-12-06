Popular ‘Christmas in the Country’ drive-through light show opening in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After being delayed one week, the popular "Christmas in the Country" drive-through light show is set to open at the Santa Maria Elks Event Center on Friday, Dec. 6.

Created during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event has quickly turned into a favorite holiday tradition for families in the Santa Maria Valley and surrounding communities.

Held on the 107-acre Elks Event Center property, the home site of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo, Christmas in the Country features dozens of lighted displays created individually by local businesses, clubs, schools, organizations, families, and other groups.

"It is three and a half miles of thousands and thousands of Christmas lights and your favorite Christmas stories and Christmas displays," said Santa Maria Elks Recreation Media Director Johnna McGuire. "Anything you can imagine Christmas, you will find here. It is just really fun and it's so great to see all the organizations and the businesses come out and put their spin on the Christmas, Christmas stories and Christmas festivities, and so, it's just something so fun to share with the entire family because whether you're two or 92, you're going to have a great time."

Christmas in the Country was originally scheduled to begin on Friday, Nov. 29, but due to weather-related delays, the start date was pushed back one week.

"We had we had to wait a little bit because of the rain delayed us, but we are so excited to open Christmas in the Country tonight," said McGuire. "It truly is just bigger and better than ever."

Similar to the four-day Elks Rodeo held in early June, all of the proceeds generated through the sale of tickets will benefit the community and help provide funding to different programs, activities and projects, especially for the youth in the Santa Maria Valley.

Christmas in the Country will be held on Fridays and Saturdays beginning Friday, Dec. 6 and running through Saturday, Dec. 21, plus Tuesday, Dec. 24, starting each night at 6 p.m.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here to visit the Elks Recreation Christmas in the Country webpage.