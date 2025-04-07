Emergency preparedness Advocate encourages “CERT” training registration and shares personal experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Community Emergency Response Team or "CERT" training begins this Wednesday. This program is intended to equip community members with the tools to help others during emergency situations before First Responders arrive on scene. Registration is now open to the public for training.

Keith Yeager, a Montecito resident stopped by The Morning News Monday to talk more about "CERT" training and shared how this background prepared him to help community members over the past several years.

For more information about the training and registration, visit: https://sbcfire.com/cert/.