People of all ages took part in Oxnard’s Veterans Day Ceremony

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) People of all ages took part in the annual Veterans Day Ceremony that the Oxnard Plaza Park Veterans Memorial.

The Channel Islands High School Raiders Band, U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, and Boy Scout Troop 231 took part.

Speakers included Vietnam Veterans who joked about fitting in their uniforms.

Jess Herrera fit into his and wore it.

He shared comments that fit the Honoring All Who Served theme.

“Veterans have to have a seat at the table, Veterans have to be there to encourage our Congress to go to peace not to war," said Herrera.

U.S. Marine Corp Veteran and Oxnard Police Commander Miguel Serrato joked that he wore his law enforcement uniform instead because it fit.

Serrato shared a story about seeing the men he served with for the first time in 25 years.

He said they came from all over the United States.

The ceremony also paid tribute to Disabled American Veterans. (https://dav.gov)

Sponsors included The Port of Hueneme, Pizza an Dan's and th Knights of Columbus Oxnard Council 750.