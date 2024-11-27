Ventura County Rescue Mission breaks Thanksgiving bread in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-The Ventura County Rescue Mission has been cooking up thousands of Thanksgiving meals.

The chefs in the Rescue Mission's large Oxnard kitchen helped cook and serve traditional Turkey dinners on the eve of Thanksgiving.

Executive Chef Richard Varble kept count.

"I enjoy doing it every year, this is my 17th year here," said Varble, "We did 3,500 meals so far, that is just for our our other Rescue Missions in Victor Valley, Santa Maria and San Fernando, on top of keeping the other 600 meals, 3 meals a day going on here."

They served people on their own and parents with children at decorated tables outside and inside.

They also set up a conference room table for the women helped by their Lighthouse social service organization.

The women enjoying their time together asked Crystal Anguiano to speak on their behalf and they said she made them proud.

"This meal expresses the heart of Jesus, It makes me feel seen it makes me feel heard, especially doing it with my family my brothers and sisters I know that I am not alone," said Anguiano.

They also served the workers at their popular Rescue Mission Bargain Center in La Colonia and the Super Thrift Store on Oxnard Blvd.

Former executive chef Mike Lodi now returns as a volunteer.

Lodi said he remembers when the late actor George Kennedy attended the Thanksgiving event and enjoyed his cooking.

Kennedy was grateful for the services that helped a loved one.

Lodi offered some tips to Thanksgiving day cooks.

"At home I am going to make quantity where I can put some in the freezer, too, and I utilize everything myself in the stock especially, all the bones, and everything from the turkey" said Lodi, "The secret is don't overcook anything, you know, under cook it a little because you've got to reheat it, that is what I am going to do tonight for tomorrow."

As for Varble, he said he has no plans to repeat this dinner on Thanksgiving Day.

"I wouldn't eat turkey first if all, giggle giggle, but I like smoking a turkey!"

For more information visit https://www.vcrescuemission.org