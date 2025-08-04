Skip to Content
Cascarones too creative to crush

today at 10:00 pm
Published 9:57 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Cascarones sold during Old Spanish DayS from State Street to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church included colorful creations.

They are filled with confetti and fun to crush, but some are likely to be sold as souvenirs to hold onto for years.

A creator name Violeta had everything from cascarones painted like pineapples and sharks to video game characters and Labubu dolls.

Some had bottle tops glued to the bottom so they could decorate the top of water bottles.    

Violeta said she will be back in the same spot outside the church during fiesta next year.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

