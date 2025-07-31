Skip to Content
State Street Gets Cracked Up With Cascarones during Old Spanish Days Fiesta In Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 9:07 am
Published 10:58 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It’s day two of Old Spanish Days Fiesta, and downtown Santa Barbara is bursting with color.

One local favorite drawing smiles — cascarones.

Cascarones, or confetti-filled eggs, are a Fiesta tradition.

Vendors are lining State Street, selling them by the dozen.

Kids and adults alike are cracking them over each other’s heads for good luck — and good laughs.

Cascarones are expected to be in high demand all week as Fiesta continues through Sunday.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

