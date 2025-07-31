Final Decorations Being Added to the Fiesta Floats in Time for El Desfile Histórico

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The final touches are taking place on the floats that will be in Friday's Fiesta parade, El Desfile Histórico.

The floats will represent different historic groups in Santa Barbara and some of the special participants over the years, including the past presidents.

They all start with a flat base and are built up from there at the back lot of the Santa Barbara Carriage and Western Art Museum.

Each one will have decorations including colorful flowers, and specially crafted designs.

The float for Santa Barbara High is one-of-a-kind this year because of the special anniversary for the historic high school.

Annette Cordero, who went to Santa Barbara High in 1975, said, "I think our major thing this year is that we're celebrating our 150th year in existence. And so it's our sesquicentennial, and we're having a big all Dons reunion this October. And we're really trying to do it up because it's a historic event. We're really excited about this, and we wanted to have all of our banners and showing on our 150th."

On board will be "Bossie the Cow" a fabricated animal that once stood on top of a building on Milpas Street near the campus.

The floats will be interspersed between the marching entries, the carriages, and the 400 horses that will be part of the annual event.

You can watching person on Cabrillo Boulevard, on the air or on line at KEYT.com where we will be streaming the event starting at noon.

