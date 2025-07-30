Early Risers Secure Best Spots for Fiesta Pequeña at the Old Mission

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The way to get a good view of Fiesta Pequena at the Old Mission in Santa Barbara is to be up at dawn.

Blankets and chairs went up starting with the mission bells ringing at 6 a.m., although the hard and fast time had a little flexibility this year.

When the time came, those who were already up and on-site were quick to secure their spot. That is 14 hours ahead of the annual show that will be a featured event during Old Spanish Days.

One resident Sue Kwasnick said, "I rarely get up early but for this. I am psyched because this is going to be one of the most amazing shows tonight and one of the most special moments of the weekend. This is my first time here."

Thousands will come out to view the beautifully presented show with the mission steps serving as the dance floor and colored lights set up for a spectacular back drop to the show.

The asphalt area at the mission will have chairs for VIP's and specially ticketed guests. The lawn on the mission property is open for viewing from blankets and small chairs. Beyond that there is a viewing area on the grass at the Rose Garden Park.

Thousands are expected for the show. It will also be broadcast on NewsChannel 3-12.