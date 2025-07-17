Old Spanish Days Leaders Hoping to Calm Immigration Fears for the City’s Biggest Event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Appearing more confident than nervous at every turn, the leaders of Old Spanish Days are quickly smashing rumors of cancelations.

Within the last week, multiple calls have come in with questions about events being planned by Old Spanish Days, along with related events by other organizations.

As of Wednesday, all events are on. That includes La Reception del Presidente, Fiesta Pequena, Las Noches de Ronda, La Misa de Presidente, DIGS! (Celebración de los Dignatarios) at the Santa Barbara Zoo, Mercado de la Guerra - Casa de la Guerra entertainment and El Desfile Historico (the Fiesta Parade.)

The Fiesta three-day event by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is also on. It is a church event. It features a variety of authentic homemade food, entertainment and traditional games.

The Children's Parade El Desfile de los Ninos, is run by the City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department and it will take place on Saturday, August 2.

Th Fiesta Rodeo and Stock Horse show will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Center. It is free.

El Presdente Fritz Olenberger said Wednesday after the recent Immigration Control and Enforcement (ICE) search warrant raids through the Department of Homeland Security at a cannabis farm in Carpinteria and Camarillo, he understands concerns over more high profile actions. He doesn't believe it will impact Old Spanish Days. “Raiding a marijuana farm is quite a bit different than raiding a 101-year-old festival,” he said.

805 UndocuFund Executive Director, Primitiva Hernandez, said she does not want to see Fiesta take place this year. Speaking Tuesday outside the Board of Supervisors hearing room she said this was not the time for this type of event and also had issues with its overall history in Santa Barbara.

The most recent efforts by the group have been to address the enforcement actions in recent weeks, with a team of citizens looking out for government vehicles and maintaining both a hotline and social media resources.

