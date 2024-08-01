Storm drains are covered during Old Spanish Days to keep litter out of the ocean

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many Santa Barbara area storm drains will have covers over them during Old Spanish Days.

The amount of litter from the Fiesta celebration is a concern to the city and area environmentalists.

Specifically the issue is festive confetti that may have pieces of plastic or mylar that could be harmful if it gets into the ocean.

The black covers have been used in the past.

They are also helpful when clean up crews come in to sweep and collect the confetti along with all the other trash.

The main area for the covers has been along Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street Downtown.