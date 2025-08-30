Classic cars on display over Labor Day weekend
VENTURA, Calif.-.Chances are people saw come classics driving around Ventura over the holiday weekend.
Many were part of a classic cars show.
The 22nd Ventura Nationals Hot Rod, Custom Car & Vintage Motorcycle show filled the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
The Ojai owner of a 1947 Buick featuring a Fireball engine had music playing from the era.
The owners were on hand to talk about their cars and motorcycles.
Some of the vehicles are for sale.