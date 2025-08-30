Classic cars on display over Labor Day weekend

VENTURA, Calif.-.Chances are people saw come classics driving around Ventura over the holiday weekend.

Many were part of a classic cars show.

The 22nd Ventura Nationals Hot Rod, Custom Car & Vintage Motorcycle show filled the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Ojai owner of a 1947 Buick featuring a Fireball engine had music playing from the era.

The owners were on hand to talk about their cars and motorcycles.

Some of the vehicles are for sale.