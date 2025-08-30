Skip to Content
Classic cars on display over Labor Day weekend

VENTURA, Calif.-.Chances are people saw come classics driving around Ventura over the holiday weekend.

Many were part of a classic cars show.

The 22nd Ventura Nationals Hot Rod, Custom Car & Vintage Motorcycle show filled the Ventura County Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The Ojai owner of a 1947 Buick featuring a Fireball engine had music playing from the era.

The owners were on hand to talk about their cars and motorcycles.

Some of the vehicles are for sale.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

