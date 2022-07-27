Old Spanish Days gets set for two mercado sites, a carnival, stages and vendors during Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The return of Old Spanish Days could be a financial boost for non-profits who are planning to operate booths and small vending sites at the two mercado sites opening August 3.

One will be downtown in De la Guerra Plaza.

The other will be at MacKenzie Park on Las Positas.

The MacKenzie Park mercado will not only have a performance area and over 35 food booths, it will also have a carnival with 16 rides.

Downtown, the mercado will have 18 food sites.

Nearby there will be retail vendors in Storke Placita and on the first block of East De la Guerra Street.



For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

