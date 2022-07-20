Logistics essential with two weeks until Old Spanish Days and a new parade route

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With two weeks before the start of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, the final logistics are in motion for the biggest event of the year in the city, and one of the biggest gatherings since the pandemic.

Among the highlights will be a new route for El Desfile de Historico will be on Cabrillo Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 5. The route will be from Castillo Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

The Fiesta Children's Parade, Saturday, Aug. 6, will go from Garden Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

At the end of the route for the main parade, it will turn down Milpas Street, come back to Cabrillo Boulevard, and return to the parking lot for Pershing Park and the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

Some of the parade participants may disembark for a pick-up prior to that.

Fifty entrants will be in the 2022 parade, which is smaller than parades in the past.

It will include dancers, floats, and many equestrian entries. In the past, there have been up to 600 horses.

This is expected to be an economic boost for businesses in the parade area, including Chad's, Jeanines, the Stearns Wharf merchants, Funk Zone retailers, wine tasting rooms, and the hotels with a front row view.

Both of the mercados will be held with live stages of performers and food booths. They will be located in De la Guerra Plaza and McKenzie Park.

Performances during the day will feature dancers from many of the studios in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The nighttime lineup will feature some of the area's most popular bands including Spencer the Gardener, Flannel 101, The Molly Ringwald Project, Mezcal Martini, and House Arrest.

DJ Darla Bea and the award-winning La Boheme Dancers will also appear.

Most of the events are free during Old Spanish Days.

For more information, times and schedules go to the Old Spanish Days website.

