Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The biggest Central Coast Fourth of July entertainment show will take place on West Beach with a day-long entertainment event leading up to the colorful Santa Barbara fireworks with a song-appropriate musical soundtrack.

The event will be streaming on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and simulcast on KJEE 92.9 FM Santa Barbara's Modern Rock station.

The event will take place on the beach between Stearns Wharf and the Harbor.

An estimated crowd of 20,000 is expected in that area by the time the fireworks go off. From East Beach to Shoreline Park thousands more will be along the coastline.

Many have secured spots with tents at Chase Palm Park.

Traffic controls will be in place at multiple intersections with barricades and cones.

Additional Santa Barbara Police, Fire and AMR resources will be staged in the waterfront area. In past years, a mobile command post was set up.

Cabrillo Blvd. will be closed to traffic at 6 p.m. until the fireworks show is over.

U.S. Army veteran Kraig Pakulski will sing the National Anthem prior to the fireworks display.

Pakulski says he will ask the audience to follow the proper protocols to sing the National Anthem with their hands over their hearts.

The event is a coordinated event with the City of Santa Barbara and community partners committed to a safe and patriotic presentation throughout the day.

Here's your guide to the Santa Barbara Independence Day Fireworks events on the waterfront:

Fireworks will launch from West Beach starting at 9 p.m. presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City’s Waterfront Department.

The show will be simulcast on local Modern Rock radio station KJEE 92.9 FM and live streamed on KEYT.com. The City thanks KjEE and KEYT NewsChannel 3 for supporting this community event.

Here’s a list of some of the fun on tap…

West Beach - All-American, Patriotic Celebration - Hosted by Drew Wakefield and John Palminteri



This is a FREE event.

● Noon - 8:50pm: Live music at the West Beach bandstand. Featured acts include:

noon The Detar Music Review

12:30 pm Drifting Dimension

1:30 pm Sweetheart Sisters

2:00 pm Why Golf Why

3:00 pm Brandi Lentini and Band

4:00 pm Santa Barbara City College Brass Band -Slideways

5:00 pm Old Spanish Days Fiesta Dancers

5:30 pm La Boheme dance - Santa Barbara's award winning dance group

5:45 pm Ridin' the Storm Out (REO cover band),

6:50 pm False Puppet

7:30 pm La Boheme dance - Santa Barbara's award winning dance group (2nd set)

8:00 pm Petty Set Go (Tom Petty cover band featuring Hector Hurtado).

8:50 pm Star Spangled Banner - Army Veteran Kraig Pakulski



This event is sponsored by funding from community partners including:

Bunnin Chevrolet, The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, American Riviera Bank, Montecito Bank & Trust, Ablitt's Fine Cleaners, The Berry Man, Oshay Family Foundation, Giffin Equipment, Sol Wave Water, Montecito Customs, Dario Pini Investments.



Special thanks to: Roger Perry Insurance, Kim Stabile (Timbers Roadhouse) and Hector Hurtado (stage manager), DARVIC productions, along with the Santa Barbara PARC Foundation.



The beach area show is a family friendly presentation with: NO alcohol, pets, pits, smoking/vaping, or illegal fireworks.



● 9pm - 9:20pm: Fireworks! Presented by Garden State Fireworks and sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department. Fireworks soundtrack will be simulcast on local radio station 92.9 FM KjEE.

The Santa Barbara Police, Fire, Harbor Patrol and AMR will have additional resources in the area.

Cabrillo Boulevard sidewalk at West Beach

• 11am - 9pm: Festive food and vendor booths including Timbers Roadhouse, Tinkers Hot Dogs, Lidos Philly Cheese Steaks, and Bombazo's burritos.

Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed to traffic at 6 p.m. to accommodate the Fourth of July crowds.



Stearns Wharf

● 2pm: Free face painting

● 4pm: Live music featuring Area 51

For more information about Independence Day events contact:

Chris Bell

Waterfront Public Information Officer

CBell@SantaBarbaraCA.gov





July 5th Beach Cleanup Volunteer Opportunity

With thousands flocking to Santa Barbara beaches for Independence Day, unfortunately a lot of litter ends up on the sand. This year, you have two opportunities to be part of the solution. First, make sure you pick up after yourself before you leave the beach on July 4th. Second, if you’d like to take it up a notch, volunteer to help cleanup on July 5th.

For the first time, the Waterfront Department will be partnering with Santa Barbara Channelkeeper and other non-profits to conduct beach cleanups of Leadbetter Beach and East Beach from 9am-11am on July 5th. To sign up, go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4fa5ae2ba4fbc70-july

Gloves and buckets will be provided so all you need to do is show up.