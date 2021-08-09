Lighter version of Old Spanish Days still comes with a big cleanup

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Even though the crowds were lighter and the events were fewer, Old Spanish Days comes with a big clean up in Santa Barbara.

Power sprayers were blasting confetti out of the brick walkways all morning.

Santa Barbara's Public Works crews had their equipment going over several blocks in the core of downtown and in the parking lots for hours.

This included landscaping, planters, trash cans, walkways, gutters and necessary repairs.

Thousands of people were out over the weekend but not the type of crowd that would normally be seen if this was not a year with a pandemic crisis.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is calculating its calls for service and arrests from the weekend, but already the supervisors say it was a low number. There were, over the course of the four day event, a full schedule of officers working the core areas, often in larger teams.

La Presidente Stephanie Petlow concluded her Fiesta activities Sunday night at the Fiesta Finale in the El Paseo restaurant. Music, Flamenco dancing and a live auction took place.

