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Santa Maria Valley High Schools Restrict Personal Devices to Boost Academics & Social Interaction

Cell Phone Texting
Dave Alley/KEYT
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Published 12:58 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Maria Union High School District (SMJUHSD) has approved a new policy that will highly restrict the usage of personal electronic devices.

This week, the SMJUHSD Board of Education adopted a revised device policy titled "Off and Away except Lunch."

Beginning in August at the start of the upcoming 2026-27 school year, students at Santa Maria, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Delta high schools will be required to power down and store away all electronic devices for most of the school day.

Once on campus, students will no longer be allowed to use cell phones, smartwatches, and other personal electronic devices, including AI-enabled personal devices.

The revised policy restricts any usage of devices during class time and passing periods.

The only exception will be during lunch break, which will provide students time to access and use their devices.

The District said purpose of the revised policy is to minimize distractions and maximize student en-
gagement, academic growth, and meaningful social interaction during the school day.

"Our goal is simple," said SMJUHSD Public Information Officer Kenny Klein said in a statement. "To minimize distractions so we can dedicate our time to what truly counts — academic growth, real-world social connections, and making the absolute most of the high school experience."

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Article Topic Follows: Education
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Pioneer Valley High School
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Dave Alley

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