Channel Islands National Park Announces Limited Reopening of Santa Rosa Island Day Use Beginning July 1 

Below is a press release from the Channel Islands National Park Public Affairs Office regarding the reopening of Santa Rosa Island.

VENTURA, Calif. – Channel Islands National Park will reopen Santa Rosa Island for day use beginning July 1, following preliminary assessments of post-fire conditions on the island.

While day use is expected to resume, Santa Rosa Island campground reservations have been canceled through August 13. Park staff will reassess campground conditions in late July to determine when overnight camping may safely resume.

The campground remains closed while crews continue critical recovery work following the Santa Rosa Island Fire, which burned for 20 days in May and June. Efforts currently underway include stabilizing campsites with erosion-control measures, protecting and stabilizing cultural resources, and repairing or removing damaged structures and infrastructure.

The decision to delay reopening the campground allows crews to complete this work safely and helps protect both visitors and sensitive park resources during the early stages of recovery.

“We know visitors are eager to return to Santa Rosa Island, and we are working carefully to restore safe public access while protecting park resources,” said Ethan McKinley, the park superintendent. “Opening the island for day use is an important step, but additional work is needed before overnight camping can resume.”

Visitors planning day trips should be prepared for changing conditions. Some areas may remain closed or restricted while recovery and stabilization work continues. Visitors should check the park website and, if not using a private vessel to get to the island, confirm transportation availability with Island Packers, the park concessioner, before making travel plans.

Preliminary assessments indicate recovery from the fire will take several years and decisions about full reopening will be made periodically as conditions improve. Park staff and partner agencies continue to evaluate impacts and develop long-term strategies to stabilize damaged areas, restore natural and cultural resources, and reduce future risks.

Additional information about recovery efforts will be shared as assessments are completed.

For current information about Santa Rosa Island access, closures, and visitor planning, visit www.nps.gov/chis.