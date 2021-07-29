COVID stops Old Spanish Days from holding the downtown Fiesta mercado

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Plans for the De la Guerra Plaza mercado during the upcoming Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara have been called off. Many other events during Fiesta will still be taking place.

The Old Spanish Days board says it has had growing concern about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and health risks to those attending, working in the booths and performing.

The mercado was to have had many non-profits selling food and gifts along with a stage for entertainment.

The night time lineup usually draws hundreds of tightly packed people, and that's where one of the most serious concerns came up. There was a fear of the virus spreading due to this type of event.

More details on alternative plans that are still be formulated will be released in the next few days.

Old Spanish Days said in a statement:

As much as we would love to bring the entire Mercado experience to the Santa Barbara community, Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara, Inc. recognizes our higher duty to preserve the health and welfare of our community, especially our elders and those that are infirmed. This decision was not an easy one as we deliberated extensively with counsel from the Public Health Agency and experts from within our health care community. A decision has been made to cancel Mercado De La Guerra due to the volume of people who pass through the Mercado on an hourly basis for four days and flow of participants. We are concerned about our families, grandparents, children, and visitors in the community and we want to make sure everyone remains healthy. Mercado is important to all of Santa Barbara as a backbone of fiesta providing memorable moments for our families, visitors, and friends, stages for our dance groups, and a platform for the nonprofits. The Mercados are the heart of Fiesta; however, based on the spike of the COVID-19 Delta Variant cases and based on our extensive review with health officials, it is important that we keep our families, visitors, and community safe. It is extremely hard to make this decision; however, we look forward to the Mercados having a grand return in 2022.

Stephanie Petlow

La Presidenta 2021

Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, Inc.