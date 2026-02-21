Troy Ramey performs “An Evening of Songs & Stories”
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Troy Ramey put on a show called "An Evening of Songs & Stories" in Santa Barbara.
The former Voice finalist is touring california.
Ramey and his band filled the Majorie Luke Theatre, located inside Santa Barbara Junior High on Friday night.
Ramey joked he was playing another junior high at the Templeton Performing Arts Center on Saturday night.
The band heads to Santa Cruz on Sunday.
For more information visit https:troyramey.com