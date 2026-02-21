Skip to Content
Troy Ramey performs “An Evening of Songs & Stories”

Troy Ramey and his band stop in Santa Barbara during California Tour
Published 11:40 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Troy Ramey put on a show called "An Evening of Songs & Stories" in Santa Barbara.

The former Voice finalist is touring california.

Ramey and his band filled the Majorie Luke Theatre, located inside Santa Barbara Junior High on Friday night.

Ramey joked he was playing another junior high at the Templeton Performing Arts Center on Saturday night.

The band heads to Santa Cruz on Sunday.

For more information visit https:troyramey.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

