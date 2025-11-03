Ballet Preljocaj dancer leads community class before “Gravity” West Coast Premiere at The Granada

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A longtime dancer with Ballet Preljocaj led a free community class at the Carrillo Ballroom on Monday afternoon, before the West Coast Premiere of "Gravity" at The Granada Theatre.

Clara Freschell, 32, said she has been with the dance troop from France for years.

She warmed the group up with stretching.

"I think it is interesting to have this workshop because it will be around the show that we will give at the threatre on Wednesday," said Freschell, "I am happy to be here because I want to share the work of Ballet Preljocaj and I want to share all the material we created for this creation and all the sensitive ideas of the creation of 'Gravity.'"

"Gravity" is a fitting name for the show that is known for its athletic choreography.

Freschell asked dancers of all ages to move like they were water, and to write their names with their bodies.

She even encouraged them to roll on the floor.

Goleta School of Ballet dancers and sisters Lillian and Audrey Beahan took part.

They said they were going to be late to their usual class in order to learn from this one.

"I came to this event today because I have seen them preform once before and they were just amazing and I wanted a chance to learn the contemporary moves and modern ballet," said Audrey Beahan.

"Our studio is just ballet and I feel like a contemporary classes would be really cool," said Lillian Beahan.

Ballet Preljocaj "Gravity" takes the stage at The Granada on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

A dozen extraordinary dancers will perform.

It is part of the UCSB Arts & Lectures series.

For ticket information visit https://www.ArtsAndLectures.ucsb.edu and https://granadasb.org