All Star Tribute to Brian Wilson benefits Adams Angels and Surfrider Foundation

Brian Wilson tribute brings family together and benefits Adams Angels and Surfrider Foundation
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) An All Star Tribute to Brian Wilson and the songs of The Beach Boys took place at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The late Brian Wilson's widow, their children and six grandchildren took the stage.

They told the audience how much the show  means to the Wilson family.

It also means a lot to two local nonprofits .

The show served as a benefit for the Surfrider Foundation and Adams Angels.

La Boheme dancers also took part.

During intermission people had a chance to bid on silent auction items that included rock and roll memorabilia.

Special guests included Carnie and Wendy Wilson, China Phillips, Kenny Loggins and David Pack.

The concert sold out.

