Carpinteria Film Festival serves as springboard for up and coming filmmakers

CARTINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT)-Independent filmmakers are walking the red carpet in Carpinteria this weekend.

People enjoyed the cool theater on a hot Saturday at the first Carp Film Fest.

It opened on Friday and runs through Sunday night.

Filmmakers consider it a springboard for their features and documentaries.

Movie goers arrived early for the first showing of the afternoon.

"It feel amazing i love making films, I love cinema and it is really beautiful seeing your work up there," said Jaime Adrade, who screened his documentary "Golf n stuff a hole in one history."

"So many people don't make it because they don't believe in themselves," said Sheen Rock," and I mean having your film in a theater how could you not believe in yourself at that point it's amazing," said Sheena Rock.

Rock created the film Scavenger and also sign her book "Decension."

The Alcazar co-founder Asa Olsson greeted fans at the box office.

"This is so fantastic, first of all in a beautiful old theatre, almost a 100 years old and this is our first film festival in Carpinteria and we intend to continue for years to come," said Olsson.

Carp Film Fest founder Michael Lazaro stayed behind the scenes.

He chose a fitting festival poster that includes the beach, an avocado and a film clapperboard.

The eclectic line up of films continues on Sunday starting at 3.p.m.

The closing night film is "David Crosby: Remember My Name followed by a Q & A.

There will also be a guest performance by local musician Jackson Gillies.

You will find a link to more information at https:carpfilmfest.com