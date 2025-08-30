“Bloomsday” tribute to James Joyce opens in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.- "Bloomsday" opened over the Labor Day weekend at the NAMBA Performing Arts Space in Ventura.

The play, based in Dublin, pays tribute to James Joyce and his masterpiece "Ulysses."

It includes time-travel and a love story that celebrates the life changing day known as Bloomsday that is celebrated by Joyce fans in Ireland and around the globe on June 16.

The characters look back at their younger selves and the start of what might have been a budding romance.

Performances are Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 14 at NAMBA on S. Oak Street in downtown Ventura.

For ticket information visit https://nambaarts