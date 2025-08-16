Adam Levine and Maroon 5 rock the Funk Zone in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People are talking about a surprise Maroon 5 concert at Validation Ale in the funk zone.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 performed for at least 30 minutes around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

It part of a new "Love is Like... "album promotion.

Some people didn't believe it when they saw flyers posted in the area.

But once they saw the social media posts they realized it happened.

The band has links to the area and some members played the One 805 concert for charity in 2023.