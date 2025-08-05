Steppenwolf’s John Kay and The Fray Join Star-Studded Lineup at One805LIVE! 2025

SUMMERLAND, Calif. – The annual benefit concert hosted by One805LIVE! at actor Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams" estate will rock out once again this year with a star-stunned-filled lineup, featuring special guests: Steppenwolf's John Kay and The Fray!

Those who were "Born to be Wild" will have the time of their lives at this year's One805LIVE! concert on Saturday, September 20th. All proceeds from the concert raise critical funds for mental wellness programs and critical equipment grants for first responders here in Santa Barbara County.

One805LIVE! co-founder and president, Richard Weston-Smith, joined your News Channel to preview just what the community has to look forward to at this year's concert.

"I think we tend to take our first responders for granted, and it doesn't really occur to us quite how often they are exposed to highly traumatic incidents. It's just time and time again, it can be as many as 200 times in their careers that they're exposed to life changing trauma and that takes a toll," Weston-Smith said, "and so you know we need to work to give them the support that they need that is anonymous and and completely separate from their work and that they feel safe and secure talking to the clinicians."

Created following the Thomas Fire in 2017 – which burned over 280,000 acres, destroyed over 1,000 structures, and killed one civilian and one firefighter – One805LIVE! annually hosts the largest non-profit event in Santa Barbara County. Actors, entertainers, singers, performers, and members of our community come together in support of first responders.

All Funds support confidential counseling, peer support programs, and resilience training.

"All of our direct donations go 100% to the cause. Now if people buy tickets for the concert, as you would expect in any concert, a portion goes towards covering production expenses, but the remainder, all of the profit goes 100% to the cause as well. So it really is a benefit concert in the true sense of the word, and it's our engine to raise money for our first responders. It's the way we do it."

Weston-Smith revealed to your News Channel in a special announcement that Steppenwolf's John Kay and The Fray will be joining the 2025 lineup!

Formed in 1967, Steppenwolf helped define the hard rock sound of the late 1960s and early 1970s, laying the groundwork for the heavy metal movement – known worldwide for hits like “Born to Be Wild” (coining the phrase “heavy metal thunder”), “Magic Carpet Ride”, and “Rock Me”.

The Fray has earned multiple GRAMMY® Award nominations and achieved multi-Platinum status, cementing their place as one of the most iconic alternative rock bands of the 2000s and 2010s. “How to Save a Life” became an anthem of compassion and resilience, featured in countless TV shows (Grey’s Anatomy, Scrubs, One Tree Hill) and inspiring a generation of listeners.

The rock legend will perform next month, along with country-star Trisha Yearwood and Good Charlotte and Donavon Frankenreiter

The 2025 One805LIVE! Concert will take place Sep. 20th from 3pm-10pm at Kevin Costner's Oceanside estate in Summerland. For ticket information, visit https://one805.ticketspice.com/one805live-2025

