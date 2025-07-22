Good Charlotte Joins Trisha Yearwood and Donavon Frankenreiter for One 805LIVE

Below is a press release from One805 regarding their upcoming benefit concert, One805Live!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – One805 is excited to announce the iconic band Good Charlotte has been added to the star-studded lineup for One805LIVE! – joining country music legend Trisha Yearwood, and surf-rocker Donavon Frankenreiter for an unforgettable benefit concert at Kevin Costner's estate on September 20th.

Known for their multi-platinum anthemic hits and electrifying sets, Good Charlotte is taking time away from the summer tour to promote their new album, Motel De Cap, to perform at One805LIVE! The band will bring their signature sound and powerful stage presence to Montecito for a night of music with meaning, all in support of Santa Barbara County's first responders.

Already headlining this event is country music superstar Trisha Yearwood. With three Grammy Awards, multiple CMA and ACM honors, and over 15 million albums sold worldwide, Trisha is a true icon. From her breakout hit "She's in Love with the Boy" to her highly anticipated upcoming album "The Mirror" – the first for which she co-wrote every song – Trisha has been delivering heartfelt, chart-topping music for decades. Now she's bringing that magic to Santa Barbara.

"I'm excited to be part of One805LIVE! – an event that truly celebrates the heroes who keep out communities safe," said Yearwood. "It's an honor to help raise funds for the critical resources these First Responders need to keep doing what they do best: saving lives."

Fresh from rocking a huge crowd at Bottlerock in Napa, where he was described as "One of the hottest sets of the weekend" and "a revelation of groovy goodness," we're excited to announce that Donavon Frankenreiter is also joining the lineup for One805Live! A Southern California native, Donavon began chasing waves at a young age, turning pro as a surfer by 16. For nearly two decades, he's been traveling the globe as a musician, entertaining audience with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery – a sound that reflects his free-spirited roots and deep connection to the ocean.

One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20th, from 4 PM to 10 PM. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County. In addition, a portion of the proceeds will support musicians from Alta Dena who lost everything in recent wildfires.

"One805LIVE! isn't just a concert – it's a powerful act of community," said Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith, CEO of One805. "Together, we're making a difference – one song, one first responder, one unforgettable night at a time."

Past artists have included music royalty such as Pink, Katy Perry, David Crosby, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa – with past attendees including The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz and Michael Keaton. One805LIVE! is widely recognized as one of the most impactful and star-studded benefit events in California.

The full 2025 lineup of performers will be revealed soon, promising yet another unforgettable night of music, meaning, and magic under the stars.

Tickets are on sale now for General Admission, VIP, and Cabanas at www.one805.org. (One805 is a 501 (c)(3), and all tickets have a tax-deductible component.

About One805

One805 supports First Responders throughout Santa Barbara County by funding vital equipment, training, and mental health resources. Born from the devastating debris flow of 2018, One805 is a unified nonprofit driven by community resilience and built to stand behind those who serve – every day, in every emergency.

For tickets, sponsorships, or more information, visit www.One805.org.