Country Artist Trisha Yearwood to Headline One805LIVE! 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – As part of the annual benefit concert, One805LIVE!, country artist Trisha Yearwood will take the stage at Kevin Costner’s Oceanfront Estate in Santa Barbara.

The concert takes place every year on Costner's estate to directly benefit First Responders across Santa Barbara County. A portion of this year's proceeds will go to supporting musicians from Alta Dena affected by the recent wildfires.

Yearwood is an icon in the country music world, intially rising to fame with her 1991 hit single, "She's in Love with the Boy." Since then, the artist has sold over 15 million albums worldwide and received multiple Country Music Awards and American Music Awards honors.

The Grammy-awarded country star is the first artist announced in this year's lineup, a full lineup is expected to be released soon.

The concert has hosted plenty of well-known artists including: Pink, Katy Perry, David Crosby, Maroon 5, John Fogerty, Kevin Costner, Kenny Loggins, and Joe Bonamassa. The event is also known for drawing in notable attendees including, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, Zoe Saldaña, Cameron Diaz and Michael Keaton.

One805LIVE! 2025 takes place on Saturday, September 20th, from 4:00pm to 10:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at https://one805.org/

