SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A new play by Lauren Gunderson is getting rave reviews.

'I and you' is playing for one weekend at San Marcos High School.

The actors are graduates Cosy Arthurs and Milo Bustany.

The show explores themes of life and death and human connection.

The final show is Sunday a noon.

Tickets can be purchases at the door at San Marcos High located at 4750 Hollister Ave.