Ventura County Hardcore scene hosts big shows

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif- Local music promoter Ventura County Hardcore (@VCHCShows) has been throwing some big shows on the Central Coast.

Arena level band Turnstile played the 300 capacity Elk's Lodge in Oxnard.

Ventura County hardcore fans gathered for mosh pits and copious amounts of stage diving took place as the band played.

VCHCShows helped coordinate the event, which was part of Turnstile's nationwide tour of small venues.

Turnstile recently released a new EP as a preview for their next album "Never Enough."

Local band Ceramik opened the show.

VCHC has more concerts planned over the next several months.

Rapid Skateboarding and Blackhole Skateshop also teamed up with Converse Cons to host a skate jam near Mussel Shoals in early May.

Ventura County skaters set up various ramps and rails for skaters, BMXers and dirt bikers, young and old.

The tricks and the bails got attention from the crowd as skaters tried their hands at the quarter pipe with a gap.

People could even use finger boards to do tricks on mini-ramps.

Local punk bands from VCHCShows including Konspiracy, Disillusion and Cosmic Joke played the festival.

Fans can follows the show on Instragram @vchcshows