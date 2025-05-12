Santa Barbara Gay Men’s Chorus spreads joy through song

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Gay Men's Chorus performed its Spring Concert at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

They opened with "Seven Nation Army"

They also combined popular songs including "Danger Zone" and "Love is a Battlefield."

The second half of the concert included "Ohio" and "Blackbird."

They named the show "Fight and Flight."

The singers introduced the songs with personal stories.

Their mission is to spread joy through song and celebrate the diverse community of humanity.

For more information visit https://www.SBGMC.org or @SBGAYMENSCHORUS on Instagram

and /SANTABARBARAGAYMENSCHORUS on Facebook