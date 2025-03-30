Skip to Content
Entertainment

Amanda McBroom performs benefit for Center for Successful Aging

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 9:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Amanda Mcbroom performed a benefit show for the Center for Successful Aging.

The singer and songwriter, known for the Bette Midler hit song "The Rose," performed a number of her own songs as well as popular standards.

Fans packed the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School to see the concert presented by Rod Lathim.

The Sunday afternoon concert will help the center that helps seniors with peer counseling and support programs in the Greater Santa Barbara Community.

For more information visit https://csasb.org

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content