Amanda McBroom performs benefit for Center for Successful Aging

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Amanda Mcbroom performed a benefit show for the Center for Successful Aging.

The singer and songwriter, known for the Bette Midler hit song "The Rose," performed a number of her own songs as well as popular standards.

Fans packed the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Junior High School to see the concert presented by Rod Lathim.

The Sunday afternoon concert will help the center that helps seniors with peer counseling and support programs in the Greater Santa Barbara Community.

For more information visit https://csasb.org