Solas brings Irish music to Lobero tonight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-One of the world's finest Celtic ensembles is celebrating a big anniversary at the Lobero Theatre tonight.

Solas is on a special tour with a stop in Santa Barbara a few days before St. Patrick's Day.

The name is inspired from the Irish word for light.

The band formed in New York and became known for giving traditional Irish music a modern twist.

"This is our 30th anniversary tour and we formed in New York back in the mid 90's and we have been out on tour for the last several weeks and we are here in Santa Barbara tonight," said guitarist and banjo player Séamus Egan.

Egan talked about the band for bit in the green room of the Lobero as band and crew members loaded equipment onto the Lobero stage.

"The choices for this show really are a trip down memory lane for us going back to the early days of the band so we are playing a lot of material that if you are a fan of the band you will be familiar with and probably happy that we are playing it again," said Egan.

He said they didn't mind the rainy day since they are used to rainy days in Ireland.

The Lobero is also hosting a St. Patrick's Day night of song and dance on Thursday.

For more information visit https://lobero.org