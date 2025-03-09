Skip to Content
Obscurum podcast launches with “Invasion of the Drones”

March 9, 2025 10:54 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Local forecaster Gabe Lenners has been busy with an original podcast that is getting rave reviews.

It is called "Obscurum" and it is about the obscure side of small town mysteries.

Lenners, who was raised in a small tow, is calling the first show in the series "Invasion of the Drones."

Filmmaker Ron Howard is one of the producers.

Listeners can find the Obscurum wherever they get their podcasts.

Fans may also follow Gabe Lenners on social media.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

