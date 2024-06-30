Skip to Content
“Three’s Company” fans take part in Mrs. Roper romp

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Published 8:40 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-The TV hit "Three's Company" has inspired all kinds of Mrs. Roper events.

Dozens of Mrs. Ropers paraded through Topa Topa Brewery on Colt St. in Ventura on Sunday afternoon.

They seemed to be welcomed by regulars attending the Grateful Jamboree and the Shakedown Street held on the last Sunday each month.

A similar group took part in the Summer Solstice Parade in Santa Barbara earlier in the month.

Audra Lindley played Mrs. Roper in the 1977 sitcom that lasted 8 seasons.

For those too young to remember; the show was about two single women who shared a Santa Monica apartment with a guy played by the late John Ritter.

Back then, they made up his sexual orientation to get Mr. and Mrs. Roper, their landlords, to agree to their living arrangement.

Sometimes, Mrs. Roper parades are done as fundraisers, but participants in the Mrs. Roper romp on Sunday said it was just for fun.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

