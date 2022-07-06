A wave of festivals and gatherings including the Stearns Wharf 150th anniversary events fill the summer calendar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After two quieter COVID-impacted summers, the current seasonal event calendar is bursting with things to do.



Coming off the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront 4th of July show including the West Beach entertainment stage, outside activities are filling up calendar dates for weeks.



Tonight will be the monthly Stearns Wharf event known as Wharf Wednesdays.

The widely popular Spencer the Gardner Band, a longtime favorite, will put on a two hour concert starting at 6 p.m.

The event starts with the firing of the wharf cannon.



The wharf was built in 1872 and has become one of the most visited spots in Santa Barbara.

Stores and restaurants on the wharf are joining in the celebration with special deals and discounts.



A concert is held on the first Wednesday of each month. On October 8th there will be the official 150th anniversary event.

More information can be found at : www.stearnswharf.org

Thursday begins the Santa Barbara City Parks And Recreation Department Concerts in the Park. It's a free event in Chase Palm park.

The 90-minute show will take place each Thursday in July starting at 6 p.m.

The first concert will feature the 80's cover band the Molly Ringwald Project, hosted by Drew Wakefield.

Those attending should plan on sitting in their own beach-type chairs or on a blanket.



Friday, the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens will be the site for the UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures Series summer time movies.

It begins with American Graffiti. The event is free.

Those attending can lay out blankets and chairs on the lawn for their viewing.

The event will also have a special custom and classic car show on Anapamu Street to go with the movie and that will be organized by the Community Hot Rod Project.

For more information go to : UCSB Arts and Lectures Series





