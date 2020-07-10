Fiesta Music and Dance Fridays shows Old Spanish Days is on despite changes

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The coronavirus crisis has wiped out virtually every event on the calendar this summer, but the biggest one in Santa Barbara is not going away easily. Old Spanish Days is keeping the spirit alive with a Music and Dance Fridays event.

It takes place at the Carriage Museum and is sent out as a streaming show around the community and with the technology, to the world.

Bands including Tony Ybarra, Area 51, Spencer the Gardner and Kind Bee have all been booked.

The shows have a variety of hosts and El Presidente 2020 Erik Davis gives an Old Spanish Days update.

During the intermission there are dance performances.

