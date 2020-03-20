Country music star and Montecto resident Brad Paisley concerned about his home state

Entertainment

MONTECITO, Calif. - Country music star Brad Paisley is a proud West Virginia native living in Santa Barbara and he’s joining the call for West Virginians to stay home due to the coronavirus crisis.

On line, he speaks to the issue and urges young people to comply. Paisley is concerned about the spread of the virus to the most vulnerable and points out that West Virginia has a high number of elderly residents.

In the message Paisley also sings an acoustic version of the John Denver song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads" about West Virginia.

Paisley has sold over 11 million albums and has won three Grammy awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Awards and two American Music Awards.

During the 2018 Montecito mudflow disaster locally Paisley was generous with his music and contributions.

He was known to surprise customers at local locations by buying "a round" for them where he was, including gelato and drinks to boost spirits during that crisis.