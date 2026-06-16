High Fire Zones Targeted for Critical Brush Reduction Plans

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - An aggressive schedule is underway to clear brush and reduce fire dangers, and this week a month-long project begins in Mission Canyon.

The community behind Rocky Nook Park and the Old Mission above Foothill Road (Highway 192) is one of the more densely populated areas on the South Coast with limited access in and out of the area.

It is also a major corridor for hikers on Tunnel Trail.

The Botanic Gardens is nestled in the same area and is a fire prevention concern as well as the homes.

The brush clearing work is coordinated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council. It was awarded a grant to provide free curbside chipping services for residents throughout the south coast of Santa Barbara County.

This will reduce fire risks around their homes. Part of that includes creating a year-round defensible space in designated neighborhoods.

Residents do the cutting and a contractor will chip the vegetation on-site and take it away.

Residents in Mission Canyon and other neighborhoods where this service is taking place have received notices via postcards. They also received a presentation at a recent town hall meeting on fire prevention hosted by the Mission Canyon Homeowners Association.

Neighborhoods in coastal Santa Barbara County were selected based off of their Fire Severity Risks determined by CAL FIRE, density of surrounding vegetative fuels, topography, and determined need by local fire authorities.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

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