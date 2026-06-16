Longtime Santa Maria Skating Rink Faces Potential Closure

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A longtime skating rink in Santa Maria is facing potential closure later this year.

Central Coast Sports Arena, which has operated at the Santa Maria Fairpark since 1997, will have its current lease end on Oct. 31, 2026.

Sports Arena ownership said it may not be able to stay past that date, which may cause the venue to go out of business.

As a result, ownership is now reaching out to the public and is seeking assistance from the community in an effort to find a new place to relocate, or to find a way to extend its lease with the Fairpark.

A "Save Our Rink" campaign is now underway with a stated goal to find a new home before the current lease expires.

With the effort now underway, ownership is the process of actively looking at existing facility, commercial and warehouse properties, sponsorship opportunities, community partnerships, as well as funding and investment solutions.

While the Sports Arena has been in business since 1997, the building has been home to roller skating dating back to the 1950s.

Currently, the building is used as an inline skating rink for youth and adult hockey leagues, the Cal Poly club hockey team, as well as recreational skating.

Sports Arena ownership estimated about 1,000 people from around the Central Coast use the rink on a weekly basis.

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