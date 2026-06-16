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Local Forecast

Tracking King Tides Tuesday, peak heat mid week

KEYT
By
New
today at 4:12 am
Published 4:24 am

Happy Tuesday! We begin the morning with gray, gloomy skies and fog. Skies clear after lunch and temperatures rise. High pressure rides down the California coastline, causing temperatures to rise from prior days. Inland areas rise 3-5 degrees and may reach triple digits while beaches rise a degree or two. The marine layer acts like a shield from most of the heat near the immediate coast. Expect 60s, 70s and 90s for most. King Tides and hazardous beaches are still in the forecast through Wednesday night.

Rinse and repeat weather Wednesday. Marine clouds in the morning and fast clearing. Temperatures rise another few degrees inland and near the coast as high pressure strengthens. This will be a peak heating day for most. Our King Tides will begin to subside by the late night.

We begin a small cooling trend Thursday into Father's Day weekend. Marine clouds will slowly clear for many beaches providing a few degrees of cooling, while inland areas drop 5-10 degrees from mid-week. Many areas fall to average or below and it'll be the perfect weekend to celebrate!

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Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

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