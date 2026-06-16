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Free Lunch Program Returns to Santa Barbara Library for the Summer

Santa Barbara Public Library
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Published 11:55 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Free USDA-funded lunches for children and teens are now being served in Santa Barbara through the summer.

The lunches are served on weekdays at the Santa Barbara Central Library from noon to 1:00pm.

The program requires no registration, paperwork, or income verification.

The lunches help fill the summer meal gap while school is out.

The free lunches will continue through August 14.

For more information, visit Lunch at the Library.

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Patricia Martellotti

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