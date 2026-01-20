Student Sports Gear Drive to Serve the Goleta – Santa Barbara Area

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - A student-led drive to collect sports gear from young athletes is underway with the goal to help those who can't afford it.

It is led by a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, Johnny Duffy.

He has created a community-wide sports equipment donation event with both the high school students and also Goleta Valley Junior High School.

Duffy says the project is called Ready Set Play Sports — a community initiative built around a simple idea: Gear Up. Give Back. Get Playing.

He wants to make sports more accessible with this gear.

Duff says, students can participate and get involved by stopping by one of the drive dates:

Tuesday – Wednesday : collecting gently used sports gear (cleats, balls, pads, uniforms, etc.) in donation bins on campus.

: collecting gently used sports gear (cleats, balls, pads, uniforms, etc.) in donation bins on campus. Saturday – Sunday: community donation events where families can receive free sports equipment.

Any gear that isn’t redistributed will be sold to a local sports store, and all proceeds will go toward a $500 athletic scholarship for college-bound student athletes who need help purchasing gear or supplies.

This project focuses on three goals:

Making sports more accessible,

Creating service opportunities for students, and

Supporting local student-athletes beyond high school

"Sports have played a huge role in my life, and this is my way of turning that passion into something that benefits others."

The distribution will take place this weekend at both the high school and junior high.