All-In-One Donation Site in Carpinteria Helps Those In Need & Their Pets

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A one-stop location has been set up in Carpinteria to gather in holiday collections for those in need, including their pets.

The Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria is joining several other groups in the city to collect necessities.

At the theatre the donation drive is tied in with holiday movies.

Those include Elf, Home Alone, Toy Story, The Holiday, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

You can come by and make a drop off when the theatre is open, or when you are seeing one of the films.

Collection boxes are for food, warm clothing, toys and food for pets.

They will benefit the Rescue Mission, Boys & Girls Club, The Carpinteria Homeless group and Santa Barbara Humane.

The drive will continue until December 23rd.

