The Pianos on State Arts Experience Provides an Artistic Tune and Economic Recovery

Santa Barbara, Calif. (KEYT) - The annual return of the Pianos on State art experience in Santa Barbara could be hitting just the right note to help stimulate the economy.

This combines music and art into the downtown area from the waterfront to the Arlington Theatre.

It also veers off slightly to the top entrance on Canon Perdido St. at the landmark Lobero Theatre.

At any hour between now and October 19th any members of the public, some with professional skills, can sit down and play the piano.

Each one of the pianos has been painted by local artists, which adds to the colorful presentation that has strolling pedestrians and bike riders enjoying a rolling soundtrack for multiple blocks.

Cities like Denver and New York also have similar programs. The entertainment value also adds to the comfort of the trip down the street and is sometimes a destination for people who would not necessarily have something else to do there. It could also draw some people to spend time in town at a store or restaurant, which in turn, helps the economic return in an area that is looking for a boost.



The organizers, the Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative say on the Pianos on State website: You don’t have to pass any test, you don’t have to have any qualifications, they’re there for everyone.

For more information go to: Pianos On State