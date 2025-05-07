Santa Barbara tries to curb Waste Dumping and Encourage Recycling through Citywide Yard Sale

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 100 homes are participating in a citywide yard sale Saturday that comes with support from the Santa Barbara Department of Sustainability.

Outreach coordinator Jen Hollywood says "part of this is to help people understand that buying used or mending what you already have, repairing things you already have, is a better way than buying new things." She says when you are done with an item "we want to encourage that circular economy giving someone else a chance to use it rather than sending it to the landfill."

The Community Yard Sale event takes place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Residents who signed up by May 1st received a sign with a QR code and they will be listed on a map. There is also a resource guide that lists places to dispose your items or recycle year-round.

Signs will be going into the ground at the designated addresses by the end of the week. The event comes with an online map and a handy resource guide.

The city is also using the event as an educational tool to responsibly donate or dispose leftover items. They also have information on large item pickups throughout the year by Marborg Industries.

The city says by participating in a yard sale you’re part of the movement to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Tips for Hosting a Successful Yard Sale (from the City of Santa Barbara)

Make the most of your yard sale with these helpful tips:

Choose a layout that makes browsing easy and price items clearly with visible tags. Spread the Word: Take advantage of the event’s promotion, but also share on social media, in neighborhood groups, and by word of mouth.

Arrange similar items together - clothing, books, home goods - to make shopping easier. Offer Deals & Bundles: Encourage sales with discounts like “Buy One, Get One Free” or bundle pricing.

Have plenty of small bills and coins for making change and provide reusable bags for buyers. Consider setting up a Venmo account or QR code for contactless payments: People love the convenience.

Sustainable Shopping Tips for Yard Sale Shoppers

Want to be a more eco-friendly yard sale shopper? Here’s how:

Bring Your Own Bags & Boxes: Reduce waste by carrying reusable shopping bags or baskets for your purchases.

Reduce waste by carrying reusable shopping bags or baskets for your purchases. Choose Quality Over Quantity: Look for well-made, items that you can enjoy longer.

Look for well-made, items that you can enjoy longer. Think of Upcycling Possibilities: Consider how items can be repurposed or refurbished to give them a second life.

Consider how items can be repurposed or refurbished to give them a second life. Plan Your Route Efficiently: Use the online yard sale map to reduce unnecessary driving and save fuel.

Good Housekeeping & Responsible Disposal

Once the yard sale is over, be sure to dispose of leftover items responsibly:

Donate Gently Used Items: Consider donating unsold goods to local charities, thrift stores, or shelters.

Consider donating unsold goods to local charities, thrift stores, or shelters. Recycle What You Can: Check your local recycling guidelines for accepted materials.

Check your local recycling guidelines for accepted materials. Dispose of Hazardous Waste Properly: Items like old paint, batteries, and electronics should be taken to designated disposal sites.

Items like old paint, batteries, and electronics should be taken to designated disposal sites. Check out our resources: Refer to our Waste Disposal Resource Guide and online map to find the best locations for donating, recycling, and properly disposing of your items.

For more information go to: Santa Barbara City Community Yard Sale