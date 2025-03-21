Rummage Sale helps at risk young people who have been used in crimes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It's been in the works for a year and now the Junior League of Santa Barbara is ready for its 87th Rummage Sale with thousands of items.

While it will be a high energy buying event, it raises money specifically for programs that help young people who are at risk or who have been used in sex crimes.

Junior League of Santa Barbara President Jenni-Elise Ramirez says, "specifically to our, signature project, which is Safe House, and Living Arrows. So those are three houses for children, ages 13 to 18. And then Living Arrows is 18 to 21 who have experienced sex trafficking."

The Carrillo Recreation Center is full with housewares, women's and men's clothing, children's items, toys, games, electronics, and some rare finds.

The Junior League wants them all to go.

"People come here, they come to get really cool, unique items," said Ramirez. "So we have two different rooms. Our main room. And then we have our Beverly Hills, which is going to be a little more brand names, more expensive china and those things."

The first wave of these donations came in last year after the previous sale. Everything went into a special storage unit.

Susie Estrada-Abundis is a Junior League event planner and says they "try to put things in boxes like, 'hey, this is woman,' 'this is man,' 'this is home goods.' And that makes it so much easier when we get in here and we can just start putting things in different departments."

Some of the people coming to shop have been here before or at the previous location when it was at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

They have found some one of a kind items and the staff has already seen them coming in.

Estrada-Abundis said, "I think that's the funniest part about going through the donations is finding all these little treasures and being like, 'oh, whoever finds this during rummage is going to be so excited.'"

She says the funds raised and the ultimate cause to give back are both goals that are met with this event. "It provides us, a great opportunity to get funding for our organization. But it also provides, you know, amazing finds for the community."

The Friday night preview is a $30 dollar ticket for those who want to be the first buyers in.

The Saturday event is 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and it is free.

For more information go to: Junior League of Santa Barbara