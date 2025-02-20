Local Businesses feeling the Effects of ICE fears in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Business owners are feeling the impact from ICE and immigration in Santa Barbara.

For Alex Lazaro, opening Cafe La Fonda in Santa Barbara was a dream come true.

“I’m grateful … I learned a lot of skills here… painting you know, cleaning, how to be a chef… how to run a restaurant," said Lazaro.

He immigrated to the U.S. with his family from Mexico, when he was four years old. And he’s proud.

“It means a lot … I give thanks to God because I go to church every Tuesday I tell the Lord 'thank you for having me here,'" said Lazaro.

But after recent immigration-related executive orders from the national administration, the atmosphere inside this family friendly café has shifted.

When you walk inside, the dining area is often empty with just one customer.

Maybe two during the lunch hour.

“It’s been so-so… the customers too, they’re afraid to come to eat," said Lazaro.

The cafe owner is also struggling with staffing. Most of them won’t show up to work.

“They all have little personal things why they won’t come to work… so they’re scared you know," said Lazaro.

This has left Lazaro operating as a one man band.

“As you can see, it’s just me right here doing all the cooking, doing the runner, the bus boy, the dishwasher… everything," said Lazaro.

Concerns over ICE has also affected employees at Ablitt's Fine Cleaners & Launderers in Santa Barbara.

"They are terrified... even legal people ... some people don't understand that even if you are legal they're still terrified because they feel just because of the color of their skin ... there may not be bad intentions behind these laws, but people are enforcing them," said owner Sasha Ablitt of Ablitt's Fine Cleaners & Launderers.

Employees are now turning to Ablitt for answers about their safety.

"We've had to have a lot of meetings to show them why they're safe, or why I believe they are safe ... and then it's up to them to decide," said Ablitt.

“Well, the biggest concern is the method seems to be fear and intimidation, which is completely unfair, number one. Number two is legally they need to have warrants, for example to enter a business, to demand identification, to do a lot of things … but it’s scary. And neither party can claim the high ground when it comes to immigration policy. They’ve pondered this around for years," said Santa Barbara mayor Randy Rowse.

Since the onset of ICE's fears among local businesses, non-profit Casa de la Raza is providing support for those hiding in fear of ICE.

“Unfortunately for example, the ownership with Cafe La Fonda… they’ve had to file police reports and let the authorities know that they had to even close at night because the people, the employees are worried that they will not be safe on their way home," said director Jacqueline Inda of Casa de la Raza.

In light of fears at Cafe La Fonda, Rowse suggests employers reach out to legal aide.

“Or the district attorneys office… to find out precisely what the risks are, so they can talk to their employers and just say, here’s how this works," said Rowse.

Right now Lazaro is keeping in touch with his employees hoping they will return soon.

“I am like 50-50, like I said … like if ICE is doing their job and getting all the criminals then yeah," said Lazaro.

Chair Bobbi McGinnis of the Santa Barbara County Republican Party has faith in the national administration’s recent immigration policies.

“My message to the people who are honest and hard working… I know the Trump administration is gonna figure out some way for them to be here legally and be able to not have to worry about being picked up by ICE. But ICE‘s job is very simple… to bring back public safety to our cities, and our crime has been out of the charts," said McGinnis.

While Lazaro continues running his cafe by himself, he prays that one day, he won’t be alone.

And his business will go back to the way it once was.

“As humans it should be for a good cause, not for a negative … you know what I mean? Not scaring people… stealing my jobs. We should all get along and find a way to work together," said Lazaro.