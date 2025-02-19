Goleta CHP Officer recognized for saving plane crash victims by City Mayor and Council Members

GOLETA, Calif. — The city of Goleta honored a California Highway Patrol officer for saving two plane crash victims in January.

CHP Officer Ricardo Ayala received a standing ovation from the Goleta City Council as he accepted a certificate of recognition for his heroic actions on Jan. 29.

The crash occurred between Glen Annie Road and Los Carneros Road, just north of the freeway, on Bishop Ranch.

“Officer Ayala jumped a chain-link freeway perimeter fence, sprinted toward the burning plane and pulled the injured pilot away, while the passenger was able to self-extricate from the aircraft,” said Councilmember James Kyriaco. “Just as they managed to stumble a few yards to safety, an explosion erupted behind them.”

Ayala’s quick actions helped save a 29-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman. He pulled the pilot from the wreckage while the female passenger managed to escape and was assisted by a bystander.

“Ricardo would just say, ‘Hey, it’s another day at the office. Anybody else would do the same thing I did,’” said CHP Cmdr. Mike Logie. “Being in this business for a long time and working in public safety, I know that’s not always the case. So I recognize Ricardo for his conspicuous bravery on this particular day.”

Kyriaco praised Ayala’s actions, saying his “quick thinking, bravery and decisiveness as a first responder” ultimately saved lives. “Officer Ayala is a testament to the unwavering dedication of public safety personnel and those who risk their lives to save others,” he said.

Ayala thanked the council for recognizing him, while Mayor Paula Perotte commended his actions.

“I bet you think you’re not a hero, but we know you are,” Perotte said. “We know that law enforcement—whether it’s highway patrol, sheriff, fire, or any first responder—are heroes.”