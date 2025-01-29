Small Plane Crashes Near Highway 101 in Goleta, Two Seriously Injured

GOLETA, Calif. – A small private aircraft crashed in an open field just north of the Storke Road offramp on Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon, leaving two people with major injuries.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. between Los Carneros Road and Storke Road on the mountainside of Highway 101. Witnesses reported seeing the plane come straight down before a parachute deployed from the aircraft. The wreckage caught fire upon impact, sending smoke into the air and prompting bystanders and California Highway Patrol officers to rush to the scene.

Image courtesy of Lindsay Clements

Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck said emergency crews arrived to find the plane on fire, with flames spreading to nearby vegetation. Firefighters attacked the blaze from both the freeway and the backside of the hill, quickly containing the flames and extinguishing the wreckage.

Two occupants, a 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, had exited the plane before first responders arrived. They were found just outside the burn area with major injuries and were transported to Cottage Hospital by ground ambulance, with fire personnel on board. Their identities have not yet been released.

Witness video from the scene shows people and CHP officers jumping a fence—later cut open by firefighters—to assist the injured passengers and move them to a safer location away from the burning wreckage. Emergency crews also used foam and water to douse the flames while attempting to preserve what little remained of the aircraft for investigators.

Law enforcement has secured the crash site, and both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. Authorities have obtained the aircraft’s tail number and are notifying the owner.

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The crash caused traffic delays on northbound Highway 101, with the Storke Road offramp temporarily closed as crews worked the scene. As of late Wednesday afternoon, the off-ramp had reopened, but heavy congestion remained.

Image courtesy of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.